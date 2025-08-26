Family displaced by Freeland house fire

The home was fully engulfed by the time help arrived; fortunately, no one was harmed.

No one was injured in a fire early Friday morning that severely damaged a home near Mutiny Bay.

Firefighters responded to the Beach Bluff Drive address around 3:30 a.m., according to South Whidbey Fire/EMS Division Chief Joseph Dilley. Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue also provided assistance.

Dilley said the home was fully engulfed by the time help arrived; fortunately, the occupants got out safely and the conflagration did not spread to any other nearby structures. Firefighters were on scene for about two and a half hours to knock down the flames.

There was severe fire and smoke damage. Though the cause is undetermined, Dilley said, burn patterns pointed to where it started on the stairs going to the deck.

The displaced residents accepted help from the Red Cross and are staying somewhere else in the meantime. As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe titled “Helping the Barron Family After a Devastating Fire” raised $27,640, well surpassing its goal.