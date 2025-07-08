Driver in Whidbey crash charged with vehicular assault

A Navy man is accused of causing a one-car accident on North Whidbey in 2024

A 20-year-old Navy man is accused of causing a one-car accident on North Whidbey that seriously injured both the driver and passenger on Nov. 3, 2024, according to court documents.

The two men both suffered ruptured bladders, the records state.

Prosecutors charged Amani J. Waatsa in Island County Superior Court July 1 with vehicular assault.

A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office investigated the early-morning crash on Miller Road. Waatsa was driving his car east on the road and failed to negotiate a curve, the deputy wrote in his report. The car left the roadway and struck a tree.

When the deputy arrived, the 22-year-old passenger was lying on the ground and vomiting while complaining of pain. Waatsa was still inside the car and was unable to exit the vehicle because the door was pinned against a barbed wire fence.

The deputy wrote that both Waatsa and the passenger emitted the odor of intoxicants. The passenger said they were coming from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and that they had been drinking, the report states. The deputy noted a bottle of Bacardi on the floorboard.

Both Waatsa and his passenger sustained abdominal injuries, a deputy wrote in a report. They were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and treated for ruptured bladders.

A hematology report states that Waatsa had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.