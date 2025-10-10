Driver charged with vehicular assault

Driver who caused a car crash on North Whidbey had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit.

A driver who caused a car crash on North Whidbey Oct. 7 had a preliminary blood-alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit, according to court records.

The driver of the other car suffered a broken arm in the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 20 and Sleeper Road, according to a report by the Washington State Patrol.

Prosecutors charged Robert C. Bustillo in Island County Superior Court Oct. 9 with vehicular assault. He appeared in Island County Superior Court the day before, and Judge Christon Skinner set his bail at a $10,000 bond or $1,500 cash. Bustillo bailed out.

The State Patrol reported that Bustillo was driving west in a Nissan Titan on Sleeper Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with the highway. Alexandra Herrera was driving south on the highway in a Dodge Charger and was unable to avoid a collision, the report states.

Herrera suffered a “broken bone in her right elbow” and was transported to the hospital, the report states.

Bustillo allegedly told a trooper that he had a lot to drink, the report states. The trooper’s report states that Bustillo had bloodshot eyes and an “obvious odor of intoxicants.” The report states that Bustillo was unable to do roadside sobriety tests. He agreed to give a breath sample for a portable breath test and the results showed .326, the report states. The legal blood-alcohol limit is 0.08.

Bustillo, who was not injured, was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.