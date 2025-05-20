Driver airlifted following rollover crash on South Whidbey

The man was being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Harborview Medical Center Monday.

A 59-year-old Freeland man was airlifted following a rollover crash Monday morning on South Whidbey, according to the Washington State Patrol.

As of that evening, Jeremy Teasell was being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at Harborview Medical Center, according to the hospital’s media relations director.

The Washington State Patrol reported that Teasell was driving a 2023 Rivian R1T south on Highway 525 when the car left the roadway to the right, near the highway’s intersection with Craw Road, and rolled. The incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. on May 19. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

South Whidbey Fire/EMS Chief Nick Walsh said the car was pinned against a tree, making extrication efforts tricky. The only good option was to go through the windshield, which Walsh said is not the normal way.

First responders transferred the injured man to the landing zone at the South Whidbey High School to be picked up by helicopter.

The Washington State Patrol memo notes “excessive speed” as the cause of the crash. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident.