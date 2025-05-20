DNA ties man to Whidbey burglary

DNA results tied a man to a burglary spree on North Whidbey last summer, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, 32-year-old Robert N. Larson of Sedro-Woolley, in Island County Superior Court May 19 with residential burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission in the second degree.

A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to four calls of burglaries in the Jones Road area on Aug. 29. The first report involved a house that was being remodeled. A construction crew found that a brick had been thrown through a sliding glass door, but nothing was stolen.

In another call about a quarter of a mile away, a resident saw on her Ring camera that a man in a hoodie tried to open the front door of her home. Nearby, the owner of a vacant house reported that someone had thrown a brick through a side window and walked around inside the house.

In the fourth call, an employee from a pest control company reported that he drove up to a house on Jones Road and came upon a man putting things inside a Mazda Miata car. The pest control guy asked the man what he was doing there; the man said it was his grandmother’s house and then jumped in the car and drove away, according to the deputy’s report.

The pest control employee called the owner, who said that nobody else was supposed to be at the house and that the Miata belonged to her. He called the police.

The deputy found that a window of the house had been broken with a rock. It turned out that the keys to the Miata had been stolen from inside the house and that a generator was missing from a shed.

Deputies tried to lift fingerprints from the scene and DNA from a bicycle that had been moved.

A few days later, the Miata was found parked at Moran Beach. The deputies searched the car and found a hoodie as well as frozen pot pie boxes and a bag of Doritos. The hoodie and several DNA swabs were sent to the state crime lab. An analysis of DNA on the hoodie matched it to Larson, who was previously involved in two vehicle prowl cases in Oak Harbor, the report states.

If convicted of the charges against him, Larson could face from a year and three months to a year and eight months in prison under the standard sentencing range.