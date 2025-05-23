Department of Ecology hosting open house for Freeland cleanup project

Comments are being accepted on draft of a feasibility study from now until 11:59 p.m. on June 20.

The state Department of Ecology is seeking the public’s input on an environmental cleanup project at a former Freeland gas station.

Comments are being accepted on drafts of the project’s remedial investigation and feasibility study from now until 11:59 p.m. on June 20. Ecology staff plan to hold an open house on the topic 4-6 p.m. on June 3. The project’s website is apps.ecology.wa.gov/cleanupsearch/site/5610.

The cleanup site, Whidbey Marine & Auto Supply, has a long history in the community. The business operated as a retail gasoline service station, auto and boat supply store and auto repair facility between 1971 and 2014, according to a Department of Ecology fact sheet. Today the property is occupied by Scotty’s Towing.

An unleaded gasoline leak from an underground storage tank was discovered in 2005 and reported to the state agency, which helped the property owners manage preliminary cleanup from 2006 to 2011. This consisted of removing gasoline vapors from contaminated soil.

Since then, Ecology’s Toxics Cleanup Program finalized a state-funded contract with a consulting firm to continue the cleanup process under the state’s cleanup law, the Model Toxics Control Act.

Although there is no immediate risk to the sea level aquifer – Whidbey’s main source of drinking water – the goal is to mitigate any potential risk. Public Involvement Coordinator Kristen Forkeutis said the “plume” of contamination currently looks to be stable and is not increasing in size. Ecology is able to determine this with the use of several monitoring wells at the site, which range from 110 to 118 feet below the ground surface and check for contaminants to ensure that none are moving towards drinking water wells. There are four drinking water supply wells located south of the site.

Ecology’s feasibility study identified four different methods to clean up the site. The preferred method is the creation of a permeable sorptive barrier. This involves injections of liquid activated carbon into the perched groundwater zone 50 to 60 feet deep and the sea level aquifer about 100 feet deep. Much like the carbon in a Brita filter, Forkeutis explained, it catches the contamination in water and treats it. Groundwater will continue to be monitored over time to make sure contamination has decreased.

Forkeutis said cleanup is a lengthy process that takes 30 years. The exact timeframe of when this next phase will begin is not known. Any detected risk to human health or environment would expedite the process. It’s believed that the underground storage tank at the site likely failed due to corrosion and the lack of leak detection.

Public comment will help inform any changes that may be made to the documents, which are available on the project’s website.

“These are lengthy documents,” Forkeutis said. “It’s not light reading; however, we do get feedback from the public and people who live in the community.”

The open house on June 3 will be held at Whidbey Water Services, located at 5585 Lotto Ave in Freeland. Hydrogeologists and subject matter experts will explain what’s going on underground, and the public can also talk to Ecology staff and consultants for the project. There is also a Zoom option for online participation that will differ slightly from the in-person open house.