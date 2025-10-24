Deception Pass deemed best stop in state for autumn viewing

The sublime scenery of Deception Pass transcends the seasons.

Deception Pass may not seem like an obvious choice for autumn vistas — there are no fiery red and yellow foliage blowing in the wind and covering the treetops — but it was recently ranked by respondents as the No. 1 place in the state and the 79th location in the nation for fall viewpoints in a survey by national travel company Exoticca.

Instead of colorful deciduous trees, the 103-year-old park is home to 600-year-old Douglas fir trees, as well as western hemlock, western red cedar and Sitka spruce trees that smatter the shoreline. Visitors can also gaze upon aquamarine-colored water twisting in riptides under the Deception Pass Bridge.

The iconic bridge connects Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island, and its namesake, the picturesque rushing water below, is where Skagit Bay merges with the Strait of Juan de Fuca. People walk the bridge all day long to take it the views and capture selfies.

This wasn’t the first time that Deception Pass was mentioned in national surveys. Two years ago, the digital travel publication Travel Lens ranked Deception Pass State Park as the fifth most beautiful park in the entire U.S. The Seattle Times ran a story about the survey.

Deception Pass State Park hosts about 1.6 million visitors a year, making it the most popular park in the state and one of the most visited parks on the West Coast. The bridge itself has been noted as one of the most photographed structures in the state.

The recent survey was meant to pinpoint the spots where autumn beauty truly puts on a show; thousands of respondents across the country voted based on their personal travel experiences. The survey reveals the best vantage points to witness nature’s annual spectacle, according to an Exoticca press release, and offers travelers an affordable guide to the most stunning fall scenes across America.

“Fall is one of the most visually stunning times to travel across the U.S.,” Juanjo Duran, the CMO of Exoticca, said in a press release. “This survey celebrates those uniquely American moments when the landscape feels like it’s been painted just for you.”

The top prize for most stunning fall views went to Overlook Mountain in the Catskills in New York state. In October, expansive views of hardwood forest “shift into vibrant oranges, reds, and yellows, while distant peaks fade into hazy blues.”

As for Washington state, the second most popular site for fall views is Rattlesnake Ledge, a viewpoint in the North Bend area with a mix of evergreen and colorful maple trees. “On crisp fall mornings, distant Cascade peaks may wear a light dusting of snow. The combination of rugged rock ledges, layered ridgelines, and seasonal color make this viewpoint a favorite for both hikers and photographers alike,” the press release states.