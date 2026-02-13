Coupeville schools replacement levies pass

As of Thursday, 9,906 ballots were counted and an estimated 30 were left to tabulate.

The renewal of the educational programs and operations levy and the technology capital projects levy for the Coupeville School District was passed by voters in the special election this week.

Under the current tally, a total of 2,188 ballots, or more than 64%, were “yes” votes for the replacement educational programs and operations levy.

The replacement technology capital projects levy garnered 2,212 votes of support, or about 65%.

With voters’ support, the owner of a home worth $500,000 will pay $110 a year in property taxes to the district.

Coupeville schools Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood was pleased with residents’ continued support for schools.

“District staff, leadership, and the school board are deeply grateful to the Coupeville community for renewing both levies,” she told the News-Times. “We recognize that this may be a challenging economic time for many families, and that makes the community’s support especially meaningful. This outcome reflects a shared commitment to our young people and to the programs, staff and learning environments that support them every day.”

Leatherwood noted her appreciation for everyone who took the time to vote and engage in thoughtful conversations about the levies. Leatherwood said she was especially grateful for the members of the Friends of Coupeville Schools who volunteered their time to educate the community on the importance of levies and voting.

“It takes the whole community to help students learn, grow and prepare for their futures. We are honored by that trust and look forward to continuing this work together,” she said.

Coupeville schools receive 16% of its funding from local levies, according to the school website. The levies will cover expenses for athletics, social-emotional support, building repairs, learning technology and security systems, states the Coupeville School District’s website.