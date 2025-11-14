Coupeville port director retiring in spring

After eight and a half years steering his way through financial recovery and restoration, the Port of Coupeville Executive Director Chris Michalopoulos plans to retire in the spring.

In a recent interview, Michalopoulos reflected with pride on the work he has done in the position. Despite its small budget, he said, the Port of Coupeville has proven what determination can achieve. Unlike shipping ports, it focuses on historic preservation. Everything the port owns is historic in nature and is an economic driver through jobs and tourism, Michalopoulos said.

“When I took over in 2017, it wasn’t the same port. I literally had to rebuild people, everything. It’s been quite a journey,” he said.

He hopes his legacy will be one of community pride.

“The legacy I want to leave behind is the absolute preservation of our historic assets that this community rallies around,” he said.

Among his accomplishments, new historic panels are being installed along the wharf to share the story of Penn Cove. Something never done before, he noted, and the new wharf dock is also set to be completed within the next 90 days.

“I definitely want to finish up my mission,” he said. “I want to set the port up for the next nine or ten years.”

Michalopoulos hopes to overlap with his successor before stepping down so he can help train the individual for the position. He’s already begun spreading the word through the Washington Public Ports Association. The role, he said, requires a jack-of-all-trades. Beyond normal duties encompassing the position, a proper candidate also has to know about budgeting, IT, HR and more. Michalopoulos hopes they don’t face the same challenges finding a replacement for his role as the Port of South Whidbey had in finding a new director.

Looking ahead, Michalopoulos believes the salary must be high enough to attract an executive director who can tackle long-term funding challenges of the port and take on an expansion or a tax levy lid lift. In anticipation of the yearly budget, the port board members approved an increase in the salary range for the position following his request. The budget will be adopted on Nov. 12.

Despite his plans to leave, Michalopoulos also requested and was granted a third and final raise before retirement; he now earns $95,000 a year. He believes his contributions are worthy of this raise.

“I brought the port almost $15 million in grants and IDD funds,” Michalopoulos said, referring to Industrial Development Districts, a valuable source of funds for economic development.

The port will start actively recruiting in January.

“A small port can do really, really big things in their community that drive economic development,” Michalopoulos said. “If you have the right people and the right board, you can do a lot.”

The executive director’s job description can be found at portoc.org/project/resolution-315-1a-port-of-coupeville-compensation-program.