County commissioners to hold public hearings on new tax, budget

Island County commissioners will ask residents for their two cents on a proposed new tax, next year’s budget and a fireworks-related measure during a couple of big meetings in the week after Thanksgiving.

Based on previous discussions of the board, it appears likely commissioners may have a difference of opinion on the subjects.

On Monday, Dec. 1, the board will hold public hearings on the 2026 budget, real estate excise taxes and a proposed law-and-justice sales tax.

The draft $36 million current expense budget relies on the adoption of a new, one-tenth of 1% sales tax to remain balanced. At the start of the budget process, the commissioners were looking at a $1.3 million deficit for 2026. The sales tax, if adopted, would generate about $1.9 million a year, according to county officials. It would increase the sales tax rate in unincorporated Island County to 8.9%.

The biggest drivers of the deficit were the increasing costs of public defense and the adoption of a vehicle leasing program, Island County Budget Manager Susan Geiger said during a previous interview. In addition, the draft budget includes some new expenses for next year.

The law-and-justice sales tax is allowed under Bill 2015, which was signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson earlier this year. The law permits counties and cities to impose the new tax without going to voters, provided the jurisdictions meet certain eligibility requirements.

During the lengthy budget discussions, Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson opposed some funding increases, but was overruled by her colleagues. She has not publicly said whether she will support the budget or the sales tax.

Residents may attend the meeting or comment via Zoom on the proposals during the public hearings. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room in Coupeville.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, the commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposal to ban the sale of mortar-style fireworks within unincorporated areas of the county. The commissioners adopted a ban on the personal use of mortar-style fireworks in unincorporated areas last year.

Island County Commissioner Melanie Bacon spearheaded efforts to restrict or even ban the personal use of fireworks because of concerns about wildfires, the effect on wildlife and other issues. Johnson has been opposed to such restrictions, which left Commissioner Janet St. Clair as the deciding vote.