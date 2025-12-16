City hires community development director

Stacie Pratschner was most recently the community development director for the city of Mount Vernon.

Oak Harbor has a new community development director to help spearhead the marina project, the comprehensive plan update and other planning-related efforts.

Earlier this month, the Oak Harbor City Council officially approved a contract with Stacie Pratschner to take on the position previously called “development services director” as head of the city Planning and Development Department. The motion to authorize the mayor to sign an employment agreement with Pratschner passed unanimously. Christopher Wiegenstien was absent from the meeting.

The position had been reclassified after Development Services Director David Khul retired in May. Recruitment began that month and racked up 56 applications. During that time, City Administrator Sabrina Combs served as the interim director. On Nov. 14, three finalists were interviewed, and Praschner was selected as the ultimate candidate.

Pratschner, who received her masters in anthropology from Western Washington University, has nearly 20 years of experience in planning across both urban and rural jurisdictions in Northwest Washington and was most recently the community development director for the city of Mount Vernon, according to a city press release.

When she came before the council to address any questions they had, Councilmember Bryan Stucky asked a simple question: “Why here?”

“One of the things that attracted me to Oak Harbor was the work on the waterfront redevelopment,” Pratschner responded.

Having worked two and a half years in Mount Vernon, doing waterfront and downtown redevelopment, she said she is very familiar with the required duties. Secondly, she grew up in a military family and frequently visits the Naval Air Station on Whidbey with her family, deepening her appreciation for the area and the community.

While the role will have its challenges, Pratschner believes she can be of the most immediate help with the periodic update to the comprehensive plan, she stated.

“It’s a heavy lift to do that kind of planning when you have certain resources and you’re not a big city,” Pratschner noted.

But this wouldn’t deter her.

“I have a lot of experience and I’m really excited to help this city do that kind of planning,” she said.

Her background gives her added insight when discussing planning to accommodate so many new residents on the island in the future, Pratschner added.

Councilmember Jim Woessner, noting his familiarity with her past work, said he believes Pratschner is equipped for the job.

“Excited to have you come on board, excited for the fresh insight on some of the challenges we face and just excited for the future,” Woessner said.

Councilmember James Marrow and Mayor Ronnie Wright echoed his enthusiasm.