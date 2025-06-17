Churches unite to celebrate Juneteenth

Together as the Unity Fellowship, several Whidbey island churches will host their annual Juneteenth celebration Thursday at Windjammer park.

The program, including singing, dancing, and other performances, begins at 12:30 p.m., but guests are encouraged to arrive as early as noon to get a head start on the festivities.

Pastor Fannie Dean of Mission Ministry Faith Center, who is organizing the event, emphasized that everybody is welcome to partake in celebrations that will honor African American history and strengthen the community.

“If we celebrate together it will bring unity in our city, which I think is awesome — when we can get together and love one another and don’t have to worry about who you are, what color you are, and what you stand for,” she said.

Officially a federal holiday as of 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is celebrated every year on June 19. According to Dean, Juneteenth has been celebrated in Oak Harbor since the 1970s, although not in as collaborative fashion as it is today — hence the formation of the Fellowship.

The group’s values are simple.

“We stir up love, we push against hate,” Dean said.

Program rehearsals took place on Monday, and the event will commence as planned on Juneteenth, rain or shine. Food and drinks will be provided.