Ceremony to be held for aquatic center groundbreaking

It’s groundbreaking season for the South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District.

This Friday, Aug. 29, a project that’s been in the works for years will finally begin. The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Whidbey Aquatic Recreation Center is slated for 1 p.m. at the site of the future facility, located at 5495 Maxwelton Road.

Puyallup-based company Lincoln Construction submitted the lowest and winning bid at $25.2 million to build the center. Construction is expected to take a few years.

South Whidbey Parks and Rec also celebrated the groundbreaking for six new outdoor pickleball courts last week. They will be built by Trico, a Burlington company. Total funds available for the project amount to $686,700.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned, likely for the first week of October, Executive Director Brian Tomisser said.