Ceremony to be held for aquatic center groundbreaking

By Kira Erickson • August 26, 2025 1:30 am
(Photo provided by South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District) South Whidbey Parks and Rec commissioners are the first to dig at a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 18.
It’s groundbreaking season for the South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District.

This Friday, Aug. 29, a project that’s been in the works for years will finally begin. The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Whidbey Aquatic Recreation Center is slated for 1 p.m. at the site of the future facility, located at 5495 Maxwelton Road.

Puyallup-based company Lincoln Construction submitted the lowest and winning bid at $25.2 million to build the center. Construction is expected to take a few years.

South Whidbey Parks and Rec also celebrated the groundbreaking for six new outdoor pickleball courts last week. They will be built by Trico, a Burlington company. Total funds available for the project amount to $686,700.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned, likely for the first week of October, Executive Director Brian Tomisser said.

(Photo provided by South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District) The groundbreaking ceremony for new pickleball courts generated a healthy turnout last week.

