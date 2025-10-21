Central Whidbey home ‘complete loss’ after fire

A single-story home sustained “significant” damage in a Central Whidbey fire this weekend.

Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue dispatched command officers, multiple fire engines, tenders and a medic unit at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 19 to a residential fire on Inverness Way, Deputy Chief James Meek confirmed.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue and South Whidbey Fire/EMS units responded to the fire as well due to the fire’s location and the “confirmed” status given by the dispatcher.

Alerted by noise, fire and smoke met one of the home’s two occupants when he checked the garage.

Upon arrival, Meek observed a “large amount of flames” emitting from an RV and a garage on the street-facing side of the property. Firefighters had the blaze “in check” about half an hour in, Meek said, but putting it out fully took around 90 minutes.

Units returned to the residence later that day when a neighbor spotted a small piece of wood still smoking on the property. No other hot spots were found.

Neither of the home’s occupants were injured. Their dog seemingly escaped the fire, Meek said, but responders could not confirm this. He called the approximately 2,000-square foot home a “complete loss.”

An investigation is ongoing, but Meek said the fire is believed to have been electrical.

“That is the assumption based on the location of the fire,” he said. “We believe it started in the garage.”