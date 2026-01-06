Carlson selected for Langley mayor pro tem

Chris Carlson will serve in the position for the second time in a row.

For the second time in a row, the Langley City Council selected Chris Carlson to serve as mayor pro tempore.

At the meeting Monday night, the first of the year, Councilmember Craig Cyr nominated Carlson with little fanfare, thanking him for serving the previous six months.

A member of the city council since the beginning of 2024, Carlson was also unanimously chosen for the role in June 2025.

Mayor Kennedy Horstman explained to members of the public that the mayor pro tem steps in to make decisions if the mayor becomes unavailable or incapacitated.