Carlson named as Langley mayor pro tempore

The city of Langley has a new mayor pro tempore.

During a city council meeting Monday night, Councilmember Rhonda Salerno nominated Councilmember Chris Carlson for the role, saying she felt like he has taken the lead in many ways with the council. Salerno was selected as the mayor pro tem at the beginning of 2024, when there was last turnover in council seats.

In her nomination of Carlson, the former mayor pro tem alluded to the fact that she hasn’t been able to attend council meetings in person recently.

The council voted unanimously in favor. Carlson said he humbly accepted the nomination.

There was some disagreement about how often the council should choose a mayor pro tem. Salerno said that historically it happens when there are new council members, but the current regulation allows for every six months. Mayor Kennedy Horstman cautioned against making things too complicated if a selection were to happen every six months in addition to whenever new people are elected to the council.

Councilmember Harolynne Bobis said she agreed with the six-month rule because somebody could have a problem with the pro tem and feel like they can’t “work it out” with that person.

Carlson said he and Councilmember Craig Cyr can bring forward the discussion again in January 2026 when there will be three new people on the council. The others agreed.