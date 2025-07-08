Car damaged in collision with ferry bridge

No one was injured in a car accident that happened Saturday afternoon aboard the Kitsap ferry traveling the Mukilteo-Clinton route.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a gray 2018 Toyota C-HR was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into Island County jail. Trooper Kelsey Harding said the State Patrol does not usually compile press releases with identifying information for collisions that don’t involve serious injuries or fatalities.

Just before five o’clock on July 5, Washington State Ferries reported that the vehicle drove off the ferry at the Clinton terminal at a high rate of speed and hit the left apron, which is part of the bridge that connects the ferry to the terminal. The car was severely damaged and inoperable after the crash, requiring a tow truck.

As a result of this, the 4:35 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. sailings were cancelled. The Tokitae ferry proceeded to the terminal’s second slip.