Candidate forums start next week

A quiet election season on Whidbey Island is due to become more interesting next week with several candidate forums being held ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

The League of Women Voters of Whidbey Island is holding the group’s annual virtual candidate forums beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. This first forum focuses on Oak Harbor and North Whidbey-related races, which include city council, school board and fire district seats.

Four of the seven seats on the Oak Harbor City of Council will appear on the ballot, but only two of them are contested. Councilmembers Bryan Stucky and Barbara Armes are running for reelection unopposed.

For Position 5, James Marrow, who was appointed to the seat, is facing Brit Kraner. Sandi Peterson and Andy Plumlee was vying for Position 6; Councilmember Jim Woessner isn’t seeking reelection.

Two members of the Oak Harbor School Board, Nicole Tesch and Sharon Jensen, are running unopposed.

Four candidates are running for two positions on the North Whidbey Fire and Rescue board. Robert Miller and Matthew Nienhuis are vying for Position 1. Marv Koorn and Ryan McCarthy are running for Position 2.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 16, the League of Women forum will concentrate on Coupeville-related races, which include town council, the port and the public hospital board. Coupeville school board candidates will participate in the Oct. 17 forum.

Two newcomers, Kristo Allred and Brandon Roos, are running for Position 5 on the Coupeville Town Council.

The Port of Coupeville board has two uncontested candidates — John Mishasek and Shane Clyburn.

The board government the WhidbeyHealth hospital district has a couple of contested races. James Canby and Christina LeClaire are running for Position 3. Dr. Dennis Rochier and Dr. Kirk Gasper are running for Position 5. The ballot will show that Dr. Mark Borden is running against Juliann Althoff for Position 4, but Althoff announced she is withdrawing from the race.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 17, the forum will focus on South Whidbey races, plus the Coupeville school board.

Three Langley city council candidate are running unopposed. They are Thomas Gill, Dominique Emerson and Savannah Erickson.

In a South Whidbey School Board contest, incumbent Ann Johnson faces Gwendy Gabelein. Andrea Downs is running unopposed.

Nancy Conard, Bryan Sherman and Morgan White are running uncontested for the Coupeville School board.

A Zoom link for the forums will be posted at www.lwvwhidbey.org by Oct. 13.

In addition, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidates forum during the Thursday, Oct. 16 luncheon.