Canadian Ragnar runner killed in vehicular collision on North Whidbey

The collision occurred on Highway 20 and Frostad Road early Saturday morning during the race.

A driver struck and killed a Canadian runner participating in a Ragnar relay race routed through North Whidbey early Saturday morning.

Ragnar relays are held across the country and span about 200 miles. The lengthy races are meant to be completed over two days, including overnight, per Ragnar’s website. On July 11 and 12, runners participated in the Northwest Passage race which stretches from Blaine to Langley, a distance of about 193.5 miles.

At 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, an Island County deputy responded to a call regarding a serious injury to a pedestrian in a collision with a vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brad Tulloch. The collision occurred on Highway 20 and Frostad Road.

The runner, 55-year-old Hui Li from Surrey, British Columbia, strayed outside the “designated racing area” for Ragnar runners and into the southbound lane, according to Tulloch. There, 41-year-old Rosita Olivaresnaves struck him with her vehicle. Li was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later passed away.

A witness told a deputy that Li was standing in the lane of vehicle travel and distracted while messing with his equipment, according to Detective Ed Wallace with the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Olivaresnaves did not sustain injury. She was cooperative when troopers arrived on the scene, Tulloch said, and submitted to a voluntary blood test typical in the aftermath of fatality collisions — troopers did not suspect her to be impaired. The press release concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Additionally, Olivaresnaves’ vehicle sustained “reportable damage,” which is damage typically worth over $1,000, Tulloch said.

As the cause of the fatality is listed as a pedestrian violation in the press release, Olivaresnaves does not currently face charges.

“The Ragnar Events team is heartbroken to learn that one of our participants tragically passed away following an incident during the run portion of the Ragnar Road Northwest Passage event,” the group said in a statement released Monday evening. “We have been in touch with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them, their teammates and friends. The weight of this tragedy is deeply felt throughout our organization and the wider running community.”

Per their statement, Ragnar Events will not be providing further details about the incident but is “working with local authorities as they continue their ongoing investigation.”