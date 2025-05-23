Camano Island landlord convicted of theft of family’s belongings on

Nancy Griffin could face from 15 to 20 months in prison. The sentencing hearing is set for June 9.

A landlord who threw away a family’s possessions — including guns, heirlooms and even a school-owned computer — will likely be headed to prison soon.

On Monday, a jury in Island County Superior Court found 69-year-old Camano Island resident Nancy Lee Griffin guilty of theft in the first degree, theft in the second degree and two counts of theft of a firearm. The jury in the Coupeville courtroom also found aggravating circumstances existed in connection with theft in the first and second degree.

Under the standard sentencing range, Griffin could face from 15 to 20 months in prison. The sentencing hearing is set for June 9.

On Jan. 10, 2022, a renter reported to law enforcement that Griffin had locked him and his 11-year-old daughter out of their home and threw away their possessions.

Griffin claimed that, under the rental contract, the renter had abandoned the apartment because he wasn’t home for three days, according to a report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office. The man had alerted Griffin that he was stuck in Seattle after his vehicle broke down and was delayed in returning home.

The deputy noted, however, that the lease states the apartment would be considered abandoned if the renter was gone for three days and owed money. Both the man and Griffin agreed that the rent had been paid.

Griffin had more than $10,000 worth of the family’s possessions taken to the dump, the report states. That included a shotgun, a rifle, furniture, all of the clothing, a legal box filled with important documents, family photos and keepsakes and even all the food. She also threw away a 300-year-old Crow war shield that had been passed down through the generations of the man’s family, the deputy wrote.

Griffin admitted to chucking a Chromebook owned by the Stanwood/Camano school district, the report noted.

In an interview with deputies, the man described how Griffin invaded his privacy while he was renting. She went into his apartment without permission more times than he could count and even rearranged his property and did his laundry, the report states. She became angry when he locked his bedroom door and hired a contractor to open it while he was away, the report states.

Deputies went to the Camano Island transfer station to try to find the items that had been dumped. The employees offered to look through a container, but deputies deemed it was too dangerous because of the tons of potentially hazardous materials.

In court documents, Griffin’s attorney argued that Griffin thought she was conducting a legal eviction and was relying on the advice of a different attorney.