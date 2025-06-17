Burn ban declared in Island County

The beginning of the annual burn ban in Island County means that summer is officially here.

The beginning of the annual burn ban in Island County means that summer is officially here.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who is also the county’s fire marshal, proclaimed a Level 1 burn ban beginning June 20. That means no burning of natural debris is allowed, even with a permit.

Backyard barbecuers and state park campers need not despair, however. Recreational fires are still allowed in “approved” fire pits, which include barbecue grills using propane or briquettes as well as self-contained camps stoves.

The sheriff consults with local fire chiefs and the Northwest Clean Air Agency in order to decide when to begin a burn ban. The decision is based on atmospheric conditions of reduced moisture levels, low humidity and warmer weather, which increase the rise of wild fires, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue crews responded to a brush fire that scorched the side of Keystone Avenue. The fire was started by a yard-debris fire that got out of control.

“Please be cautious when using a weed burner or when burning yard debris,” the fire district website advises.