Brush fires spreading in drier climes

Brush fires have been cropping up around Whidbey in advance of a Level 1 burn ban that began June 20.

Tuesday afternoon, South Whidbey Fire/EMS responded to a blaze in the grass and bushes bordering the southbound lane of Highway 525, just outside of Freeland and past the intersection with Honeymoon Bay Road.

According to Fire Chief Nick Walsh, the brush fire covered an area of about 300 feet by 75 feet, with flames 15 feet high that were perilously close to power lines. Fortunately, it did not spread, though it did generate a lot of smoke across the entire highway.

Before they arrived, Walsh said, a citizen drove to the site in an old water tender he owned and started to attack the fire. South Whidbey firefighters knocked down the flames in about 10 to 15 minutes, assisted by personnel from Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue. The rest of the time was spent fully extinguishing it and cutting a line. The Department of Natural Resources was dispatched and took over the response, and the Department of Transportation set up a detour. Both lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour.

The official cause is unknown, though with how dry it is out there, Walsh said it’s possible a cigarette or sparks from a vehicle dragging a chain could have started it.

“We could definitely use some rain,” he said.

On Monday, Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue crews responded to a brush fire that scorched the side of Keystone Avenue. The fire was started by a yard debris fire that got out of control.

Last Friday, South Whidbey Fire/EMS was alerted to a small brush fire, about 10 feet by 10 feet, near the intersection of Highway 525 and Evergreen Lane. Crews found a homemade firework at the scene that was believed to have sparked the blaze.

The Level 1 burn ban declared by Island County Sheriff Rick Felici prohibits the burning of natural debris, though recreational fires are still allowed in “approved” fire pits, which include barbecue grills using propane or briquettes as well as self-contained camps stoves.