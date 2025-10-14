Big crowd expected for No Kings protest

A large rally is scheduled in Coupeville Saturday to coincide with a national day of nonviolent protest that is expected to draw millions of Americans to thousands of events across the country.

The Whidbey No Kings rally in Coupeville on Oct. 18 is sponsored by Indivisible Whidbey and the League of Women Voters Whidbey, according to a press release. The event is a protest against action by President Donald Trump that critics see as authoritarian power grabs.

“Our president behaves like a king, unilaterally attacking our national commitment to justice for all,” said Janet Staub, Indivisible Whidbey Steering Committee member. “We’re gathering to stand for our vision of a healthy and diverse nation ruled by the laws of our democracy. Americans know that our strength as a nation is dependent upon the well-being of each of us. Kings don’t care about that. We do.”

While similar events are planned on other areas of the island, Indivisible Whidbey reports that the largest is expected to be in the area of the Coupeville overpass at Highway 20 and Main Street. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the three children/youth food programs on the island or to donate at the rally.

“All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety,” the press release states. “Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

On June 14, people in all 50 states joined in No Kings protests. The organizers claimed about 5 million people participated, but the exact numbers were difficult to gauge, according to the Wall Street Journal. In Seattle alone, more than 70,000 people marched.

The town of Coupeville, with a population of about 2,000, more than doubled on the June 14 event. Organizers estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 people lined the highway, peacefully holding signs.

Other groups across the nation are organizing protests for Oct. 18, including the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen and SEIU, among others. A full list can be seen at nokings.org/partners.