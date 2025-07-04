Bid awards start city road construction season

Oak Harbor’s infrastructure is getting an asphalt and water-main makeover

Oak Harbor’s infrastructure is getting an asphalt and water-main makeover.

Two construction contract awards for city projects were awarded to the lowest bidders at a council meeting Tuesday.

City Engineering Technician John Pollok first introduced the Southwest Lopez Drive Reconstruction and Water Main Replacement Project to the council.

“This one I’m heavily vested in because it was my first design project, so I’m excited to bring this to you for approval,” Pollock began.

The project’s goal is to replace the water main that runs along both Southwest Lopez Drive and Southwest Kirk Lane. Additionally, it will upgrade storm drain lines and replace the failing sidewalk, ultimately reconstructing and paving the entire roadway.

“This project really bubbled up to the surface because it is in quite disrepair and needed the water main,” City Engineer Alex Warner said.

The city opened bidding for the project on June 16 with an original estimate from the engineering department of between $1.1 million to $1.35 million. Out of four bidders, the lowest responsive bidder was C. John Construction for $892,286.08.

Oak Harbor will allocate $556,623 of these funds from the Transportation Benefit District and $335,662 from the Water Capital fund, Pollock said.

Pollock estimated a late July or early August start for the project, with construction to be completed in September. The city will conduct intensive public engagement and outreach, especially for the residents of those two streets affected by the construction. Along with nearby residents, the project could potentially affect school commutes and school bus pickups, Pollock warned.

The road has been in poor condition for around seven years, affecting the locals on those streets.

“It’s high time that those citizens receive a little bit of tender love and care from their city,” Pollock said.

Warner moved on to discuss the next construction contract award for the Southwest Swantown Avenue overlay project, which is expected to be completed this summer in conjunction with Fire Station 82, which is also currently under construction.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a beautiful new road for the beautiful new fire station,” Warner said.

The project intends to remove the top two inches of old asphalt and then replace it with a new layer. It will also make some modifications to the signal at Fort Nugent and Swantown and replace its ADA curb ramps to meet current regulatory standards.

When bidding for the construction project opened in June, the low bidder was Miles Resources, LLC, asking for $698,469.

The State Transportation Improvement Board will provide $348,136 for the project, with the Streets Capital fund covering the other $350,333.

Construction is anticipated to begin late July and be completed in September.

Patches of filled-in asphalt make the road uneven on Southwest Lopez Drive (Photo by Marina Blatt)