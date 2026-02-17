Battery packs spark fire in crawlspace

A homeowner’s quick thinking and Whidbey firefighters’ speedy action prevented a nearly catastrophic house fire on North Whidbey.

Fire crews from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue and Naval Air Station Fire responded to a battery fire beneath a home on Devries Road at about 6:39 a.m. Sunday after a lead-acid battery connected to a solar power system ignited, according to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Merrill.

The incident was initially reported as a potential structure fire. Merrill said the homeowner had solar array panels connected to three lead-acid battery packs in the crawlspace under the house. One battery short circuited and caught fire, melting the other two packs and igniting several floor joists beneath the home.

Merrill said the homeowner was sleeping when he awoke to the sound of cracking and popping under his bedroom floor. He used a portable fire extinguisher to slow the fire’s progression, which made a significant difference in limiting damage, Merrill said.

“He was very fortunate that he heard the fire because it could have got going good underneath the house,” Merrill said.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire before it spread further. Two engine companies responded with eight personnel from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, along with a Navy ladder truck staffed by four crew members as a precaution. The ladder truck was not needed, Merrill said.

Firefighters returned to the property the following day after the homeowner reported seeing sparks from one of the battery packs. Merrill said the battery was not reigniting but was simply arcing as it discharged remaining energy. The battery was moved into an open field to safely finish discharging.

Merrill emphasized that the fire involved the battery packs, not the solar array panels themselves.