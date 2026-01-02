Base receiving funds for barracks improvements

HVAC system upgrades, flooring replacements and new furniture are among the planned improvements.

Further improvements are coming to Whidbey sailors’ barracks.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is one beneficiary of the $375 million the Navy announced it will dedicate to “enhancing the safety, comfort and cleanliness” of barracks across the country, according to a press release. The Navy received the money from the federal law formerly known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Quality of service is inseparable from readiness,” Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of the Navy Installations Command, said in the release. “Providing safe, comfortable and clean housing is not optional. It is a responsibility we owe to every sailor who volunteers to serve.”

Kitchen modernization, HVAC system upgrades, flooring replacements and new furniture are among some of the improvements planned for “95 prioritized projects across 50 installations” funded by about $75 million, according to the release. The $300 million left over “will be used for six sustainment, restoration and modernization projects,” ranging from “enhancing energy efficiency and renovating bathrooms to replacing HVAC, plumbing and electrical distribution systems.”

Base Public Affairs Officer Mike Welding confirmed NAS Whidbey is receiving a portion of that $375 million to improve its own barracks.

“This money will fund projects such as floor refurbishments, roof repair, painting and fire alarm replacement,” he said in an email.

Exactly how much NAS Whidbey will receive of the $375 million for these improvements is undetermined. About $4.5 million will be distributed between NAS Whidbey, Naval Station Everett and Naval Base Kitsap. Welding said the money is expected to arrive this coming fiscal year.

“This funding adds onto programs that are already happening to enhance the quality of life for our sailors, including a significant barracks refurbishment that is due for final completion early next year,” he added.

The refurbishment already in progress began in 2023, and cost about $88 million.