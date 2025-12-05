Bacon pans fellow Island County commissioners for in-fighting

She did not support either Commissioner Janet St. Clair or Jill Johnson as the 2026 chairperson.

Island County Commissioner Melanie Bacon has had enough of her colleagues bickering with one another.

At the end of the board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, Bacon read a statement that started with positive comments about her colleagues and how much they’ve accomplished in adopting the budget, but ultimately explained that she cannot support either Commissioner Janet St. Clair or Commissioner Jill Johnson as the 2026 chairperson because of the animosity between them.

“I think that situation would be worse if one of you were made chair,” she said.

“Citizens will probably be surprised,” she added, “that I’m saying this because they don’t see what happens behind the scenes around here. They see the work stuff, but they don’t see the personal stuff, the disrespectful stuff, the hurtful stuff.”

Bacon, who is the current chair, ended the meeting before either of the other commissioners could respond, although Johnson did interrupt her during her speech, saying “started by who?” as Bacon mentioned the animosity.

In her statement, Bacon said the other two had the option of voting together and choosing one of them as the new chairperson or one or both of them could support her.

At a work session the next day, Johnson and St. Clair said they would both support Bacon for another year as chair.

Contacted after the meeting, St. Clair said she had no comment on the matter.

In an interview after the meeting, Johnson said she doesn’t accept any responsibility for animosity between her and St. Clair. She pointed out that next year was St. Clair’s turn to be the chair under the normal schedule.

“Janet knows what she did and why she is not chair. That’s all I am going to say,” Johnson said.

Over the last year, occasional tension between Johnson and St. Clair has been evident during meetings. Johnson made not-so-veiled complaints, for example, about St. Clair missing commissioner meetings or leaving early because of other responsibilities. At the end of one meeting, Johnson told St. Clair it was not her job to meet with a U.S. senator.

In her statement, Bacon said that one of the main reasons that she ran for office came from observing the commissioners while she was the county Human Resources director.

“I was always so impressed by your collegiality and brilliance and professionalism as you worked through the toughest of issues together,” she said. “I wanted to be part of that.”

She said the commissioners were still capable of that level of collegiality and pointed out that the commissioners discussed the budget the day before and were professional, even complimenting each other, despite disagreeing on whether to adopt the document.