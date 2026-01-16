Alleged sculpture pilferer described

The descriptions of a suspect potentially involved in the theft of bronze sculptures were released.

The Coupeville Marshal’s Office released descriptions of a suspect and a vehicle potentially involved in the theft of bronze sculptures last month.

In a staff report presented to the Coupeville Town Council on Tuesday, Town Marshal Bo Miller said the department is seeking an “older white Honda Accord with rusty hubcaps or wheels.” A male who is approximately 5-foot-5 and wearing a “white top, dark jeans and a beanie” is believed to have been involved.

The theft occurred the night of Dec. 18.

“We have this information because someone in the downtown area that night saw some suspicious activity and reported it,” Miller said in the report.

According to previous News-Times reporting, the statues — one of a girl reading on a bench and another of a dog lifting its leg on a fire hydrant — were donated to the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce about 12 years ago. The statues were unbolted and removed from their spots on Northwest Alexander Street the night they were stolen with a bronze bench leg broken in the process.

Lynda Eccles, the chamber’s executive director, said in an email that the sculptures are worth about $2,500 each. In Washington, stealing property worth more than $750 but less than $5,000 is considered theft in the second degree and a class C felony.

“They were so popular, visitors loved them,” Eccles said. “It is extremely sad that someone would do this. The old firehouse doesn’t look the same without them.”

Witnesses of suspicious activity should report observations either to 911 or ICOM’s non-emergency line at 360-679-9567.

Those with information about the sculpture theft can contact the town marshal’s office at 360-678-4461, extension 101.