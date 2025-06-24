Alleged gang member accused of domestic violence in Oak Harbor

An alleged gang member from Mount Vernon is facing multiple felony charges for assaulting a woman at her Oak Harbor home on June 18, according to court documents.

A judge in Island County Superior Court ordered that 20-year-old Javier Garcia be held on $50,000 bail. Garcia was transferred to the Skagit County jail as a hold for the Island County jail, according to the jail roster.

At the June 20 hearing, Judge Carolyn Cliff found probable cause exists to believe that Garcia may have committed the crimes of two counts of assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, residential burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious mischief in the third degree. All of the alleged counts are considered domestic-violence crimes.

A report by an officer with the Oak Harbor Police Department states that the 20-year-old victim called police to report that Garcia, the father of her two small children, had assaulted her while she had a baby in her arms.

The woman said that Garcia does not live at her mobile home on Crosby Road, but he showed up “acting psycho.” She said he strangled her and bit her on the arm and breast while calling her offensive names; the officer noted that the bite marks “appeared severe” and that her neck was scratched and looked swollen, the report states.

The woman said Garcia also pointed a gun at her, then threw a kitten against a wall and threatened to kill it, the report states. The officer noted that the kitten seemed to be fine.

The officer contacted a Mount Vernon police officer who said Garcia is a known gang member and that police are familiar with his distinctive Glock handgun, the report states. Mount Vernon police arrested Garcia.