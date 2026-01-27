3 injured in multi-car crash on South Whidbey

The driver responsible for the accident was cited the next day for failing to yield.

At least two people were seriously injured in a three-car crash on Friday in the South Whidbey area, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, an 87-year-old woman from Freeland in a 2017 Ford Fusion attempted to make a lefthand turn into the southbound lane of Highway 525 from Newman Road, according to a report on the incident. She failed to clear the intersection, however, and was struck by an oncoming 2021 Subaru Ascent driven by a 41-year-old woman from Bothell in the northbound lane of the highway.

The Subaru Ascent continued on into the southbound lane of the highway and collided with a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by a 74-year-old man from Langley.

The report stated that the driver of the causing vehicle suffered a minor injury. The driver’s husband, who was also in the vehicle, was not injured. An 8-year-old child from Greenbank in the Subaru Ascent was also uninjured. However, the child’s mother, the driver, was seriously injured, as was the man in the Ford F-150.

All three injured individuals were transported by ambulance to WhidbeyHealth in Coupeville.

Island County Detective Ed Wallace said drugs or alcohol were not factors involved in the crash. The driver responsible for the accident was cited the next day for failing to yield. Though the Washington State Patrol often responds to accidents that happen on state highways, Wallace said the incident was handled by the Island County Sheriff’s Office this time.