Rediscovering the quiet joy of our public libraries

Books are just the tip of the iceberg, explore how libraries are supporting communities

On any given day across Snohomish and Island counties, the local library is less hushed than people might remember – though the quiet is still there if you need it.

What has changed is how members are using the library.

Sno-Isle Libraries serves more than 800,000 residents each year through 23 community libraries, bookmobiles and a wide range of online services.

For some, it’s a reliable place to print documents. Each library card includes a $7 weekly printing credit, covering black-and-white or color pages – a practical detail that matters for households without a printer. Public computers, Wi-Fi and reservable study rooms are also available at every community library.

“People are often surprised by just how much their library card gives them access to,” says Jessica Russell, assistant director of collections. “It’s not only books. It’s tutoring, tech. support, creative resources and access to a ‘third space’ that is otherwise hard to find these days.”

Storytimes, summer reading programs and other kid-friendly activities offer parents safe, no cost, educational programming. Photo credit: Marita Zimmerman, Seattle WA.

Students log into Brainfuse, the library’s free online tutoring platform, to connect with live tutors. Families use it for homework help without adding another subscription. Others borrow ebooks, audiobooks, comics and magazines through the Libby app, or stream films from home.

Creative interests have a place here, too. Creativebug offers on-demand crafting classes and downloadable templates. Mango Languages provides access to more than 70 language courses.

For readers unsure what to pick up next, staff curate custom reading lists based on a short online questionnaire.

Meaningful in-person programming has also remained popular.

Storytimes and Summer Reading programs fill children’s areas. Therapy dog sessions invite young readers to practice aloud in a low-pressure setting. Book clubs meet in community libraries and online, and book discussion kits are available for private groups.

Meeting rooms host community conversations, study sessions and local organizations – all at no cost.

Sno-Isle Libraries serves more than 800,000 residents annually. Photo credit: Marita Zimmerman, Seattle WA.

Library staff also provide one-on-one research support, helping patrons navigate genealogy records, historical archives and specialized resources.

Katie Leone, marketing and communications manager, adds that staff recently helped a Snohomish County resident with their research into their ancestry and ultimately helped them reconnect with long lost relatives. An immensely meaningful connection that all started with a visit to the public library.

“Whether someone comes in to study, explore a new hobby or simply spend time, the library is here for everyone,” Leone says.

There are no fees to get library cards for residents of Snohomish and Island counties and can be applied for online or in person.

To explore services, reserve space or view the event calendar, visit sno-isle.org. Sno-Isle Libraries also shares updates and programs on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.