Plan ahead, save more: Year-round tax strategies to transform your business finances

Don’t wait for tax season to think about savings – true success starts with proactive, year-round planning

For many small business owners and real estate investors, tax season can feel like a scramble – gathering documents, reviewing deductions and hoping nothing gets missed. But what if the real key to saving money on taxes wasn’t what you do in April, but how you plan the rest of the year?

That’s the philosophy behind DCA Tax Planning, a specialized tax advisory and CFO services firm based in Freeland that specializes in proactive, done-for-you tax strategy implementation. Led by a team of experts who meet with clients quarterly, the firm focuses not just on tax preparation – but on planning ahead to help business owners save an average of $26,000 per year.

“Most tax strategies need to be implemented before tax season,” explains DCA founder Daren Anderson. “When clients come to us in February or March, there’s not much we can do beyond filing their returns. But for those who plan ahead, there’s a huge opportunity to save.”

Unlike traditional firms that focus primarily on compliance, the DCA team spends more than half their time on tax planning. Each client meets with the team four times a year to review progress, ensure strategies are properly implemented and make timely adjustments. “We don’t just tell clients what they could do – we do the heavy lifting for them,” Anderson says.

Three of the firm’s most popular strategies are:

Entity choice: Many small business owners operate as sole proprietors or LLCs without realizing how much they could save by switching to an S corporation. For example, someone earning $150,000 annually could avoid more than $11,000 or more through proper structuring.

The augusta rule: In some situations, business owners can rent their home to their business up to 14 days per year – completely tax-free.

Accountable reimbursement plans: This strategy allows business owners to deduct certain expenses from their business while receiving tax-free reimbursements personally.

Daren notes that he does not recommend a do it yourself approach because if you do not properly document and account for the strategies in accordance with the IRS Code and subsequent guidance in treasury regulations and court cases you likely will not qualify. Every plan is customized, reviewed quarterly and updated as each business evolves.

With a background in both public accounting and renewable energy management, Anderson founded DCA Tax Planning to make high-value tax planning accessible to everyday business owners.

For years, these kinds of strategies were only available to corporations with million-dollar budgets,” he says. “We’ve built a model that delivers the same benefits to small and mid-sized businesses.”

If you’re a profitable business owner or real estate investor looking to keep more of what you earn, now’s the time to plan ahead.

