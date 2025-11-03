Living well with Coldwell: Finding home, connection and community on Whidbey Island

For Realtor Rachel Bennett, real estate represents helping people build a life. A Whidbey Island resident and mom who’s been serving the community for nearly a decade, she sees every client’s story as deeply personal.

“Growing up, my dad was a builder,” Bennett says. “I’ve always loved helping people find their dream home – from the stories behind old houses to watching families create new ones. Homeownership is part of the American dream, and being part of that journey is such an honor.”

Whether she’s helping a single sailor find their first home off-base or connecting young families with local schools, events and community groups, her approach is rooted in genuine care and connection.

“I love helping people get established – especially those who are new to the area,” she says. “There’s so much on Whidbey to connect people to – local shops, family-friendly activities, dog-friendly spaces. It’s all part of helping someone feel at home.”

Her clients span every stage of life, from first-time buyers to seasoned homeowners, but what unites them all is individuality.

“No two buyers are alike,” she explains. “Even if homes look similar, people’s needs are completely unique. One client dreamed of building a personal library with over a thousand books – so every home we looked at, we were measuring wall space for shelves. Another needed the perfect yard for their dogs. It’s about understanding what truly makes a home theirs.”

That personal touch extends far beyond the transaction. “Authenticity matters,” Bennett emphasizes. “You have to care more about your clients’ needs than your own paycheck. This business has highs and lows, but if you stay focused on people – not numbers – you’ll always find success in the right way.”

Now in her fifth year with Coldwell Banker, she’s proud to align with a brand that mirrors her philosophy. “Live well with Coldwell, really resonates with me,” she says. “It means helping people live well, wherever they are. With Coldwell’s global reach, I can connect clients to trusted professionals around the world. That’s an incredible resource.”

Whether guiding families through their first home purchase or helping longtime residents make their next move, her mission remains the same – to bring heart, honesty and a sense of belonging to every step of the journey.

“When we look back on our lives, we remember where we lived – the neighborhoods, the laughter, the memories. I get to help people start that story. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.”

