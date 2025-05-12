Is your event covered? Local insurance tips for spring and summer events

From community festivals and sidewalk sales to pop-up markets and fundraising galas, spring and summer are prime event seasons in Oak Harbor. For small-business owners and nonprofit organizations, participating in these gatherings is a great way to connect with the community — but before booking your spot or organizing volunteers, make sure your insurance coverage is in place.

“Many business owners and nonprofit leaders don’t realize that their existing policies may not fully cover event-related risks,” said Sarah Gallella, a Farmers Insurance agent in the Oak Harbor area. “Whether you’re hosting or participating, it’s critical to review your coverage in advance.”

Gallella recommends planning early. While a minimum of five business days is required to secure most special event coverage, she strongly encourages clients to begin the process three or more weeks ahead of their event to avoid delays or last-minute surprises.

“You’ll want time to review your options and provide needed documentation to ensure everything is tailored to the specific risks of your event,” she adds.

Special event insurance can provide coverage for property damage, bodily injury, vendor requirements and even weather-related cancellations

As a 100 percent veteran-owned and -staffed agency, Gallella’s team brings a unique understanding of the challenges veteran families and veteran-owned businesses face. In addition to offering Auto, Home and Life Insurance, you are also able to insure your motorcycle, boat and RV. The agency also offers exclusive discounts for veterans as well as other occupations and career fields.

Sarah and fellow Farmers agent Jonathan Edmiston are both long-term Whidbey Island residents and active members of the Whidbey Playhouse, Elks Lodge, Fleet Reserve Association and the Oak Harbor Yacht Club. They can often be found volunteering or participating in many of the same local events their clients are organizing or attending.

“Being an active part of this community gives us a firsthand understanding of the work that goes into local events,” Gallella says. “It helps us support our clients not just as agents, but as fellow islanders as well.”

Whether you’re organizing a community fundraiser or setting up shop at the local market, Sarah Gallella and her team are here to help you navigate the insurance process with confidence and clarity.

For more information, call 360-675-7568 or visit the office in person at 31780 State Route 20, Ste. 1B, Oak Harbor (next door to Jumbo Burrito).