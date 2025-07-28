Be inspired by nature at Langley’s new floral boutique

Thoughtfully curated floral boutique offers blooms, gifts and a moment of calm in every visit

For Annemarie Schweiger, Exquisite Blumen floral boutique represents a life lived deeply in tune with nature, love and artistry.

When the shop officially opens on Aug. 2 in Langley, it will mark the start of a business, but the continuation of a story that began long ago, among wildflowers in the Alps.

“One of my fondest childhood memories is hiking through the snowcapped Alps of Germany and Austria with my family,” Annemarie says. “We’d gather wildflowers along the trails. That’s where I first fell in love with nature – its grace, its stillness, its healing beauty.”

Among those early blooms, one stood out: the rare and delicate Edelweiss. A small white flower with velvety petals, Edelweiss thrives only in the toughest Alpine conditions. It symbolizes courage, resilience and deep devotion – virtues Annemarie continues to hold close.

Her mother wore an Edelweiss pendant, now a cherished keepsake and reminder of her German heritage. “With that bloom,” she says, “the love story began between me and flowers.”

After moving to the United States, Annemarie discovered another profound passion – to horses. The strength, focus and grace of equestrian sport offered a new way to connect with nature.

Over the years, she competed in English equestrian disciplines including three-day eventing (the horse rider’s triathlon equivalent) and hunter-jumper competitions and also played a little polo at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. In recent years, she devoted herself to the meditative precision of dressage, earning her United States Dressage Federation bronze medal.

“Riding energizes me, but it’s the garden that brings me balance and peace,” she says. “There’s a harmony in gardening that grounds me. It’s my meditation.”

Photo caption: Schweiger’s love for nature and flowers began in childhood, gathering wild blooms in the Alps with her family. She brings decades of creativity, grace and intention to Exquisite Blumen.

Photographed in her garden, Schweiger blends a lifelong love of nature with decades of creative experience to shape Exquisite Blumen’s unique, graceful floral designs.

Annemarie’s creative journey also includes a successful career in corporate event planning, where she designed large-scale venues and elegant environments, always with a signature touch – lush florals and living plant arrangements. “I found the magic in bringing the outdoors in,” she says. “Floral design has the power to transform a space – and a mood.”

Later, while raising two daughters, Annemarie offered her talents to causes close to her heart. Of all the volunteer work she’s done, her time with the Dream Foundation – helping fulfill end-of-life dreams for terminally ill adults – remains most meaningful.

And now, Exquisite Blumen brings all of these passions together. Visitors will find thoughtfully arranged blooms, gift items, wellness tools, natural lotions and stunning crystals – each piece curated with intention.

On Aug. 2, the first 50 guests will receive a gift bag, a small gesture of gratitude for being part of something grown from the ground up.

“I just want people to come in and feel something shift – a breath, a sense of calm or wonder,” Annemarie says. “Whether they find a bouquet, a keepsake or a moment of stillness, I hope it touches something real.”

Find Exquisite Blumen at 221 Second St in Langley and follow on Facebook & Instagram!