Woodbeys showcases Clinton’s creative spirit

If eyes are the window to the soul, it may be difficult to tell what’s going on in the minds of the Clinton Woodbeys.

The 4-foot-tall wooden dolls started popping up outside of Clinton businesses in 2024, seemingly overnight. Over a year into their tenure as the gateway community’s unofficial mascots, it can be challenging to remember a time when they weren’t standing around.

Their creator, Kelly Cameron of Turnco Wood Goods and Madrona Supply Co., said they are steadfast greeters at the various businesses that have them. He constructed the army of 20 as part of a tourism project for the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, which received an $18,000 grant from the Economic Development Council of Island County, according to a previous South Whidbey Record story.

Ranging from eerie to adorable, the mythical cast of characters includes a deep sea diver, a long-lost relative and the nation’s first president, among many others. Some are instantly recognizable as tributes to real people, while others are more abstract.

“They’re kind of neat because there’s so many of them and everyone personalized them,” Ken Stange, owner of Bailey’s Corner Store, said.

His Woodbey, perched in the covered back patio, is named Hootie McHoots-a-lot. Designed by Janie Cribbs of the T.Rust Band fame, it depicts a humanoid owl with sugar skulls and cats on its back. Hootie is a watchful sentinel, made even taller by his placement on top of a counter. This time of year, countless spider webs stretch from his back.

“Janie took that thing and brought it back four days later,” Stange said of the musician, who spends a lot of time at Bailey’s. “I was like wowza, that thing’s beautiful.”

Culinary icon Julia Child, the work of many hands, holds a platter of stale bagels outside of the Whidbey Island Bagel Factory at Ken’s Korner.

“I loved her since I was a kid,” founder and former owner John Auburn said of the exuberant Child.

Earlier in life, Auburn made a name for himself in cakes. In fact, he got to bake Child’s 80th birthday cake – a whimsical concept that included a souffle-making machine.

“She was just really cool,” Auburn said. “Her compliments about the cake were amazing.”

Auburn’s sister sewed the clothes for his Woodbey, and one of his customers in Coupeville painted the face. Auburn added a wig and bubble wrap to round out the figure’s curves. A humorous, handwritten sign implores patrons not to touch the bagels on her platter, which won’t taste very good after sitting out for so long.

Auburn is not alone in drawing inspiration from real life. At Island Girl Nails, Madge the Manicurist changes her clothes, wig, nails and backdrop decorations for different seasons or holidays. Owner Vicki Thompson said her Woodbey is modeled after the character in the old TV ads for Palmolive dishwashing soap.

“Our older clients get it, our younger ones don’t!” Thompson said.

Others, like Uncle Tony outside of Island Nosh, are representations of certain ideals. Owner Scott Pendell said Uncle Tony is the restaurant’s menu and spiritual advisor, a sort of inside joke called upon whenever the staff would craft Italian dishes. Pendell has observed many kids posing beside the silent guardian that serves as Island Nosh’s culinary compass.

“People seem enthusiastic about it,” he said. “It’s like a cute little thing in a cute little town, and that’s what people find charming about it.”

As Clinton has experienced growth in recent years, the Woodbeys have a way of drawing people into the area. Cameron, their creator, said some have been on adventures since their installment. Mei Ying, who stood outside the Hong Kong Gardens – now known as The Top Restaurant and Lounge – mysteriously disappeared one day and hasn’t been seen since. Captain B. E. Robertson, which honors the legacy of the man who established the Clinton ferry terminal, lost his hat while standing by the toll booths.

Cameron wondered if it might be time to make some repairs to refresh the Woodbeys, some of which have weathered by staying outside. He knows, for example, that Hop Head at Ogres Brewing has a broken arm that needs fixing.

He said Hazel, a woodland fairy stationed outside of Venture Out Nursery, has the most impressive paint job. Her artist, Jennifer Ann, was inspired by Art Deco style mixed with a Disney princess.

Cameron started making 12-inch-tall miniatures of the Woodbeys, which he sold at Madrona Supply Co. The gift shop’s own Woodbey is named Gladys, a Rosie the Riveter character honoring Olga Knaplun, mother of the original owners of Knaplun Hardware where Madrona Supply Co. is located today.

To learn more about the Woodbeys and where to find them, visit discoverclintonwa.com/clinton-woodbeys.

Photo by David Welton Julia Child is a fixture at the Whidbey Island Bagel Factory at Ken’s Korner. Founder and former owner John Auburn baked the culinary icon’s 80th birthday cake.

Photo by David Welton Artist Jennifer Ann with Hazel, the Woodbey outside of Venture Out Nursery in Clinton. The woodland fairy is inspired by Art Deco style and Disney princesses.