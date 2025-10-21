Witches cast a spell in Coupeville

A coven 150 strong and clad in cloaks and pointy hats congregated in celebration of Halloween.

Even a relentless downpour could not stop the inauguration of a spooky new Central Whidbey tradition.

Saturday, the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce held its first Witches’ Walk from the Wharf, wherein a coven 150 strong and clad in cloaks and pointy hats congregated in celebration of Halloween.

Marching around two blocks in the heart of town in the rain, sorcerers of a range of ages from near and far intermingled as they took in Coupeville sights made famous through appearances in the 1998 film “Practical Magic.” The event is part of the Haunting of Coupeville, bringing an array of Halloween activities to town every year since 2014. According to a press release, there are already plans to resurrect the Witches’ Walk again next October.

No two witches dressed exactly the same — the walk was as much of a display of community as creativity.

Michael Weeks and Emily Harding Hill dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively, at their daughter’s insistence. Donning a three-piece suit and puffing on a cigar, Weeks looked every bit the fitting counterpart to Hill’s sleek black hair, gothic gown and bloody red lip.

Neither were surprised to see the walk draw such a large showing.

“Coupeville tends to support its events very well,” Weeks said.

Amber Britton, a Marysville resident with family in Coupeville, arrived dressed in traditional witch-wear with a twist: the addition of a Seattle Mariners jersey.

“We needed some witches with Etsy witch power, of course,” she quipped.

So-called Etsy witches — selling spells and other magic via the popular online marketplace — became a symbol of Mariners’ fandom in September. A fan went viral on social media for purchasing a spell in a last-ditch attempt to help the team turn its season around, which immediately preceded a remarkable 17-4 stretch by the team to end the Major League Baseball regular season.

Britton came to Coupeville specifically for the Witches’ Walk. As a Mariners fan since 1999, watching the team battle the Toronto Blue Jays for a chance to make the World Series for the first time ever, she knew she had to bring some home team spirit to the festivities.

She recognized that emphatically embracing the spooky season is a good way to cheer up what has otherwise been a dreary time for some.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now that is not fun,” she said. “So this is a great way for everybody to get out and have some fun and enjoy the island.”

Town officials touted the Witches’ Walk’s widespread appeal leading up to the event — as it turns out, a few guests made lengthy treks to attend.

Katie Kobe and Chelsea Jones traveled all the way from Spokane for the mischief, making Saturday their first visit to Coupeville. To their unfamiliar eyes, the town’s quaint setting made for a “magical” and “dreamy” experience, and a lesson in what hidden gems Washington has to offer.

“We wanted to explore more of our own state,” Kobe said of the motivation for their trip.

An avid thrifter, Kobe already owned the necessary pieces for her costume; both women found their pointy hats upon arrival in Coupeville.

Kobe’s sentiments about the value of the evening’s robed romp perhaps best echoed the group’s.

“Halloween’s only one night,” she reasoned. “Let’s bust out all that Halloween fun and do it on any occasion.”

Michael Weeks went the distance with his Gomez Addams costume, wielding a cigar and donning a full suit. (Photo by David Welton)

Emily Harding Hill bewitched as Morticia Addams, flaunting the character’s trademark sleek black hair. (Photo by David Welton)