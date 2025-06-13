Willow Dolde — feeling joy in freedom

Langley locals may see Dolde, often described as The Pink Flash.

By KATE POSS

Special to Whidbey News Group

Ultra-runner Willow Dolde made national news two years ago as one of the first racers to register in the “nonbinary” category for the Javelina Jundred race in Arizona.

Langley locals may see Dolde — often described as The Pink Flash — usually clad in a pink skort, halter and flowing pink hair running barefoot or in sandals around Langley. The athlete is training for upcoming hundred mile-plus races, hoping to beat a current personal best of 17 hours.

The longtime resident and former teacher uses the pronouns “they,” “them” and “their” and identifies as nonbinary.

As someone who has found joy in the freedom to be, Dolde exemplifies what the Pride movement is about. Celebrated during the month of June, Pride LGBTQ+ remains relevant today as a platform for celebrating queer identify, creating a sense of belonging and acts as a reminder for protecting rights against discrimination and threats.

COVID was a catalyst for Dolde to explore and express who they truly were. In the wake of nationally induced isolation and restructuring of the classroom, the early childhood teacher engaged in a 10-week Soma Structural Integration process.

Soma Structural Integration Institute based in Langley is a school for holistic practitioners. Its emphasis is “if you want to change your body, you have to change your mind. In the series you are invited to take a journey of self-exploration through introspective readings, exercises and dialogue.”

“It was the most thorough process I’ve gone through of synthesizing my thoughts,” Dolde noted. “I was still teaching … wanting to be worthy of being a teacher is something to aspire to even if one is not formally teaching at a school.”

While navigating the journey into the inner self, Dolde explored how to connect with what matters. Goals and feelings were put into words:

“Goal: I want to help others feel free from scripts and duty and obligation. Feeling: I want to feel joy in freedom. Goal: I want to keep active in meaningful ways such as ultra running and inspire others to follow their bliss even if it takes effort. Feeling: I want to feel fully alive and appreciative of what my body and all bodies can do. Goal: I want to choose kindness and happiness over being right. Feeling: I want to share joy in freedom with others.”

As result, Dolde found dressing in colorful women’s clothing was essential to self expression and freedom, among other discoveries.

“I’ve preferred women’s clothing all my life,” Dolde said. “But I didn’t wear it until around 2020 and various awakenings were going on.”

Teaching comes naturally to Dolde, who taught at the Whidbey Island Waldorf School until 2023. Dolde remarked on the synergy that flowed with fellow early childhood faculty Vanessa Kohlhaus and Dyanne Harshman.

“Vanessa, Dyanne and I were all experienced early childhood teachers,“ Dolde recalled. “It was a magical time of my life. We had such competence and trust.”

Dyanne Harshman described her colleague as “honest, intelligent, observant, humble, courageous and willing to work hard.”

“As a teacher of young children,” she said, “Willow created space for children to be themselves while gently supporting and guiding each child to work through whatever challenged them. I have so much appreciation for Willow’s fervor for life, and my raving would not be complete without fully lifting up just how hilarious they are. Their humor is spot on!”

From the Soma experience, Dolde learned how to build on goals and feelings and turn them into actions. Some of the actions mentioned relate to teaching; others concern working to this day as a server at Saltwater Cafe in Langley; and another is about self expression.

“Dress in ways that bring me pleasure. Love what I wear. Run often. Run in public places. Treat others with a kindness as if either of us could die at any moment. Enjoy time by myself. Walk the dogs. Pet the cats. Love serving tables. Love the guests who come in. Try to love all the guests. Help my fellow teachers at the Waldorf School find their freedom. Ask them questions to help them find their bliss. Feel free to disappoint people. Do what feels right for me. Be free to be happy and kind. Walking or running or cycling over driving.”

In the bigger world, Dolde is well aware of the national focus on transgender people, especially athletes, under the Trump Administration and is concerned about a possible retreat from “nonbinary” entry categories in the competitions. Dolde has made a point of not competing against women out of a sense of fairness, although men may not have as much as a physical advantage in such endurance sports. Dolde said women are sometimes the overall winners in ultramarathons.

“I never want to steal someone else’s glory or diminish their accomplishments,” Dolde said.

Because of their unique self expression among other athletes, others are bound to comment.

“Running in desert races with burly tough guys, they’ll say ‘I’m not sure if I’m more impressed by what you’re wearing or that you’re running in sandals,’” Dolde added.

Running barefoot or in sandals was a method discovered after reading a book “Born to Run” about indigenous runners in Mexico who cover great distances running in sandals. Running this way for Dolde resulted in less injuries than when wearing running shoes, and has, no doubt, increased their lean body’s bone density.

The sense of freedom one feels in Dolde’s presence is tangible.

“As I told one friend, it’s easier to be out than in,” Dolde said. “Rather than being subtle, here, I am…think what you want. With the permission of being nonbinary, not having to earn someone’s permission, I can let my inner self shine through and not be one way or another.”

The top five activities meshed with feelings following Dolde’s 10 weeks with Soma Structural Integration?

“Run often to feel free to share this freedom with others, to feel great in my body. Love what I wear: I want to feel free to wear dresses as long as they bring me joy; clothes that make me feel beautiful make me love my body and wellness even more and inspire others to do the same. Treat others as if this is the last time I am seeing them. Be willing to be weird, queer, quirky, strange; ask questions like a Zen monk; give hugs.”

Upcoming races for Dolde include: The Yeti 100 Washington, which starts at the Hyak trailhead at Snoqualmie Pass, runs through a 2.3 mile tunnel, continues to the Palouse region in eastern Washington to the Cascades trail.

In the meantime, next time you see Willow Dolde running, know that you’re seeing someone who feels great in their body and lets their inner self shine through.