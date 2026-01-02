Whidbey’s lone elk showing signs of his age

Though he may be aging, one of Whidbey’s most venerated residents is still kicking.

Though he may be getting up there in years, one of Whidbey’s most venerated residents is still kicking.

Bruiser the elk has been making local headlines since his arrival on the island in 2012, when he likely broke from the herd in a neighboring county and swam over to Whidbey in search of some solitary living. From getting his antlers stuck in a bicycle to attacking a parked car, the big guy is famous for his shenanigans.

Samuel Jennings, a North Whidbey resident, captured some photos of Bruiser recently when the elk came up behind him while he was mowing his lawn. Jennings usually sees him a couple of times per month and though he observed a bad limp, he said it hasn’t stopped the elk from being his “normal grumpy self.” He estimated the limping has been happening since the start of Bruiser’s rut a few months ago.

Ralph Downes, an enforcement officer for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, is familiar with Bruiser’s antics and said he is often limping a bit during this time of year.

“After a month or two of running around looking for something that isn’t there and not getting enough food or rest, he tends to be worn out,” Downes said, referring to another elk to either spar with or mate.

He added that it seems to take Bruiser a bit longer to recover each year, especially the last few. Age is slowing him down but he isn’t ready yet to retire from the instinct. The lone elk is believed to be about 16 or 17 years old. In the wild, a bull elk lifespan averages about 10 to 13 years, while they can live up to 20 years in captivity.

Downes surmised that Bruiser is experiencing normal aging, but noted that Father Time eventually catches up with everyone.

“We just have our fingers crossed that Bruiser keeps on rolling and the two don’t meet anytime soon,” he said.