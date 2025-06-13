WhidbeyHealth Foundation honors Bert Speir as emeritus board member

The WhidbeyHealth Foundation recently recognized longtime board member Bert Speir, who is stepping down after 18 years of dedicated service, according to a press release.

In recognition of his extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to community health, the foundation board appointed Speir as an “emeritus board member” — a special title reserved for former board members who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to the organization.

Emeritus board members serve in an honorary capacity and may continue to offer insight, mentorship and institutional memory, though they no longer hold voting responsibilities. It is one of the highest honors the Foundation can bestow.

“Bert’s leadership has helped shape the Foundation into what it is today,” said Rainy Simpson, executive director of the WhidbeyHealth Foundation. “His wisdom, integrity and lifelong dedication to health care have been a guiding light for us. This emeritus status is a symbol of our deep gratitude.”

Speir has spent his entire professional life serving in the healthcare arena. His career began as a clinical psychologist providing direct patient care. He then advanced through roles in medical program planning and senior management, overseeing both outpatient clinics and inpatient hospitals.

During his distinguished 31-year career in the Navy, Speir held back-to-back assignments as commanding officer of Naval hospitals in Oak Harbor and Naples, Italy. He later served as a special Navy consultant for medical organizational development and concluded his service as chief of staff at the Navy’s medical headquarters command in Washington, D.C.

After retiring and returning to Whidbey Island, Speir brought his expertise and passion for health care to the foundation, serving on the board for 18 years, including three terms as president. His insight and steady leadership were instrumental during key transitions and growth periods for the foundation.

“We are grateful to Bert for nearly two decades of selfless service to our hospital and our community,” Simpson said. “His legacy will continue to inspire everything we do.”