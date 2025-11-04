Whidbey woman starts food pantry

When federal food assistance programs came to a standstill, two Whidbey Island community members stepped forward to ensure their neighbors wouldn’t go hungry.

In March 2025, 11.2% of Washington state residents received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to a press release from U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell. A county-by-county breakdown shows that 6,100 people in Island County, or 6.9% of the population, receive SNAP benefits. Additionally, the shutdown could affect the distribution of Women, Infants and Children food benefits.

Amid this uncertainty, Oak Harbor resident Krista Vanicsek decided to act. What began as a simple Facebook post asking for groceries for a family turned into something larger when others reached out for help. Seeing the need, she created a small community pantry.

Vanicsek joins many other efforts across the island to provide food to those in need in different ways. In addition to the Vanicsek’s pantry, Queen-Bee Pantry in Greenbank is collecting donations, as are three different food banks that serve the island.

“With the community’s help I was able to acquire three different shelves to hold the food. I got a used refrigerator that sits in my garage to hold my perishable items,” Vanicsek said.

Stout Sourdough, an Oak Harbor Bakery, supports her efforts by donating coupons for free loaves of bread.

Vanicsek collects donations from neighbors or picks them up herself. For those unable to contribute food directly, she accepts monetary donations and adds extra items for the pantry during her regular Costco trips.

“It’s already expensive to live up here,” Vanicsek said. “And right now with everything kind of just going on with the holidays, with SNAP getting cut, stuff like that, people really need a hand.”

Those wishing to donate can contact Vanicsek through Facebook to arrange a drop-off or pick-up. She said meats and fresh produce are especially needed at this time. Anyone in need of assistance can also reach out via Facebook to visit the pantry.

Another Whidbey community member, Jennifer Lovely in Langley, is helping in her own way — by sharing her homegrown eggs. When her husband, a federal employee, was furloughed, Lovely said the experience left her both frustrated and determined to help others.

“Well, millions of people are losing their benefits for food,” Lovely said. “And I cannot stand here and allow people to go hungry, especially children.”

Lovely’s five chickens produce about three dozen eggs a week. Normally, she sells them for $8 a dozen, but now she donates them to those who lost their SNAP benefits.

“I can go without eggs and have other food if other people are going to need eggs for their children,” Lovely said.

She gives priority to those affected by the benefits freeze. Community members can visit her home on Sandy Point, where she leaves eggs in a cooler by her stand, operating on an honor system.

To learn more or find Lovely’s eggs, contact her on Facebook.

