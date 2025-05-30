Whidbey Playhouse yodels timeless classic

The stage of the Whidbey Playhouse is alive with “The Sound of Music.”

By LUISA LOI

Special to the News-Times

Though far away from Salzburg and the Austrian mountains, the stage of the Whidbey Playhouse is alive with “The Sound of Music.”

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the timeless 1965 movie or just looking to spend a pleasant evening and learn some German vocabulary, Oak Harbor’s community theater bids you a warm “willkommen” on June 6-29.

Spared from Julie Andrews’ part-pixie, part-bowl-haircut, former Whidbey News-Times reporter Karina Andrew still embodies the talented and nurturing Maria, a young woman who is studying to become a nun and temporarily takes a job as a governess at the family of a retired naval officer, Georg von Trapp, played by Jordan Kingma.

“I really grew up singing all of these songs,” said Andrew, who is not related to the Academy Award winning Andrews. “‘Do-Re-Mi,’ ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Favorite Things’ and all of these have been part of the soundtrack of my life.”

Similarly to her fellow cast member, Lanida Brophy — who plays Mother Abbess — she remembers being a little child at her grandparents’ house and singing along to the musical’s full soundtrack whenever it aired on TV.

“In my memory, ‘The Sound of Music’ is how I learned to sing,” she said, later delivering powerful soprano performances accompanied by a choir of nuns.

Kingma, another proven singer with a lifetime of musical performances behind him, said playing Captain von Trapp and being a part of the show was a humbling experience.

“This show … has kind of woven itself into the fabric of American arts and culture,” he said. “It transcends generations.”

After losing his wife, Captain von Trapp has been raising his seven children like they are in the Navy, but everything changes when Maria and her guitar enter the picture. But before their rise to international fame, the von Trapps must contend with the looming threat of Nazi Germany.

According to Director Allenda Jenkins, the musical is a tale of following your heart and staying true to your beliefs in the face of tyranny.

Thanks to the historical research conducted by Gary Gillepsie, the show’s dramaturg, the cast was able to better understand the historical context that led to the von Trapp family’s struggles and decisions, delivering a performance that offers a glimpse into 1938 Austria, sprinkled with some historic footage between scenes.

“Understanding the historical backdrop of ‘The Sound of Music’ transforms what might seem like just a charming family musical into a story of moral courage during one of history’s darkest chapters,” Gillespie, a retired performance professor at Northwest University, wrote in a press release. “The von Trapps weren’t just escaping to pursue music — they were fleeing a regime that threatened everything they valued.”

To further add to the historical accuracy, Daunne Zinger choreographed dance moves from the time period, incorporating them in the children’s musical numbers and the town festival scene, while Sarah Gallella curated the cast’s wardrobes, including Andrew’s nine costume changes.

The cast will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. To buy tickets, visit whidbeyplayhouse.org or call the box office at 360-679-2237.

Young women studying to become nuns enjoy a moment of transgression. From left are Marianne Campos, Olive Walker and Charlianne Eller. (Photo by Luisa Loi)

