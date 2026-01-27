Whidbey painter brings the dark to light

Katy Holley, an Oak Harbor artist, takes on the difficult challenge of painting nighttime landscapes

Katy Holley, an Oak Harbor artist, takes on one of painting’s most difficult challenges: nighttime landscapes.

Holley had a bad habit as a kid of doodling on her school papers, she said. When her husband was deployed when her children were small, she had to put her love for oil painting on the back burner a few times, but it never went away. Creating art, Holley said, is extremely important to her.

“I’ve always struggled to express myself comfortably through words,” she said. “I’m very grateful that I’ve had this alternative method to bridge the gap.”

Holley will make her festival debut at the Whidbey Island Ren Faire on May 23-24. Holley will be selling original paintings, art prints and cards. She also hopes to sell some of her ceramic pieces, including functional stoneware, plates, cups, platters and more.

Art lovers can also find Holley’s work at the Penn Cove Gallery in Coupeville or on Etsy at KatyLeighArtistry.

The eight-year Whidbey resident has been painting for over 20 years to earn extra income for her family. Her paintings have evolved over time, but her favorite muse by far is Whidbey’s mother nature, she explained.

“Whidbey itself is just full of natural inspiration,” she said. “ I’m just always scrambling to capture what bits I can.”

She enjoys oil painting nocturnes, her family and still-lifes, all in the pursuit of capturing the “quiet beauty in everyday things,” she said.

Night painting being her specialty, Holley said she enjoys the feeling of being outside at night, smelling the fresh Pacific Northwest air and capturing that sensation with her paintbrush. She is particularly drawn to “blue hour” or dusky scenes with the light of a moon, car headlights and house lights to brighten the horizon.

Always pulled to the water, Holley frequently visits Duguala Bay, Hyde Park, West Beach, Penn Cove and Ebey’s Landing to capture the changing landscapes. She loves painting the diverse plant life on the island as well, including the wild flowers and the over-grown fields.

She is thrilled to be part of the upcoming Ren Faire’s lively atmosphere and to have the chance to dress up, she said.

“I’m really excited,” she gushed. “It’s my kind of jam.”

The popular event also commissioned her to paint a dragon and unicorns.

“Art remains a cornerstone of the faire,” Arielle Morgan, president of Whidbey Ren Faire, wrote in an email. “Commissioned paintings by Holley reflect our commitment to celebrating original artists and authentic work. These pieces will be featured throughout the event and across official faire merchandise.”

Besides hosting Holley as a vendor for the first time, this year’s Ren Faire will have many firsts. Though the event will take place this year at Beach View Farm in Oak Harbor, the nonprofit has begun its search for a permanent home on Whidbey Island to host year-round workshops, Morgan said. It has also doubled its amount of ADA-accessible shuttle services to improve accessibility for all and reduce congestion.

In line with its commitment to family accessibility, in 2025 the nonprofit issued 699 free tickets to young children, she added.

“This year, we are building on that commitment with the addition of a dedicated children’s quest, running alongside our traditional quest and offering younger patrons their own immersive adventure,” Morgan said.

The fair will introduce its first Mysthaven theme song, “Regnum Phantasiae Vivit,” as well as include more interactive performances throughout the event.

Follow Whidbey Ren Faire on Facebook to become a subscriber and participate in its #fetchquests or scavenger hunt across Whidbey Island to uncover limited-edition “WRF26” collector coins.

Photo provided

(Photo provided) Holley paints a lot of citrus because she loves the bright chromatic color, while being a very everyday accessible produce, she said.

Photo provided

(Photo provided) The Whidbey Island Ren Faire commissioned Holley to paint majestic unicorns.

Photo provided

(Photo provided) Katy Holley’s painting of Ebey’s Landing offers a unique perspective of the famous spot.

(Photo provided) Painting by Katy Holley

(Photo by Ted Warner Photography) The Whidbey Island Ren Faire is the perfect chance to unlock your fantastical dreams and dress like a whimsical forest dweller.

(Photo by Ted Warner Photography) People at the Ren Faire enjoy beverages music and chats with friends and strangers alike.

(Photo by Ted Warner Photography) People of all ages delight in the Whidbey Ren Faire.

(Photo by Ted Warner Photography) Ren Faire performers make a dramatic entrance.