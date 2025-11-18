Whidbey offers a cornucopia of Thanksgiving options

Families and friends get together, ovens glow and the comforting scents drift across Whidbey Island.

Each November, families and friends get together, ovens glow and the comforting scents of mashed potatoes, butter and roasted turkey drift across Whidbey Island. Thanksgiving brings the community together in all sorts of ways — shared meals, potlucks, activities and plenty of places to pick up the star of the holiday table.

Here’s a look at what’s happening on the island this Thanksgiving:

Oak Harbor

Families looking to splash into the holiday may enjoy pre-feast fun at the Great Pumpkin Open Swim on Nov. 23 from 1:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the John Vanderzicht Memorial Pool. It’s a family-friendly way to burn energy before the season of pies begins.

For those looking for a free thanksgiving meal, Orlando’s Southern Barbecue in Oak Harbor is once again stepping up to the plate.

“We’re proud to announce we’ll be hosting our 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner this year!” the business posted on Facebook. “It’s been a blast hosting this Whidbey Island tradition — let’s keep it rolling in 2025!” Last year, volunteers served and delivered more than 1,600 Thanksgiving meals, it said on Facebook. This year, demand is expected to grow. With economic uncertainty affecting many families, the team anticipates even more community members joining or requesting delivery this year.

Meanwhile, Frasers Gourmet Hideaway provides a pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner to-go for $45 available for pre-order. Pick up will be on Nov. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For all of the taste and none of the fuss, reserve a meal by calling 360-279-1231.

Coupeville

Coupeville’s community spirit is back at the Coupeville Rec Hall during a free community potluck on Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy a warm meal in good company.

Those craving a fine-dining feast are invited to reserve a spot at The Oystercatcher, which is offering an elegant five-course Thanksgiving dinner. The staff promise to bring their signature creative flare blended with holiday traditions, according to a statement online. Dinner is $110 per person, with an optional $40 wine pairing.

Home cooks who prefer to craft their own meal can reserve turkeys at the Central Whidbey Funny Farm.

For those hoping to stock up on locally raised, holiday-ready ingredients, Three Sisters Market offers organic turkey pre-orders along with Whidbey Pies in flavors of marionberry, cherry, apple and cranberry and more, while their frozen take-and-bake pumpkin pie is also available without reservation.

In the name of giving, Whidbey Grace Church invites the community to help provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for Ryan’s House for Youth. Participants are asked to prepare a dish at home and drop it off at the church between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, where a team will assemble and deliver the full meal. Those wishing to contribute can sign up through PerfectPotluck.com/UKTE2111. More information is available at contact@whidbeygrace.org.

South and Central Whidbey

For 27 years, the Mobile Turkey Unit of Whidbey Island ensures South Whidbey and Coupeville residents have access to a complete Thanksgiving meal. The free program caters to elderly residents, shut-ins, low-income households, unemployed community members and public service employees working on Thanksgiving Day. The meals are delivered cold, ready to heat and enjoy. Community members may call (360) 321-9782 or email MobileTurkeyUnitWI@gmail.com to order a meal.

“We are so excited to kick off our 27th year serving our community. We have such deep gratitude for the community support and volunteers who make this possible,” the Mobile Turkey Unit Whidbey Island said on Facebook. “Whether it is peeling potatoes, carving turkeys, packaging rolls, cutting pies, delivering the meals and much more.”

Langley

The Island Church of Whidbey will serve free Thanksgiving turkey meals for those who wish to offset costs and get-together with like-minded individuals during its 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. soup-kitchen-style meal open to the entire community.

Additionally, The Goose Community Grocer offers cooked, ready-to-serve turkeys. Shoppers can pick up a fresh-smoked whole turkey for $64.99, or choose the full turkey-and-sides dinner for $119.99, making Thanksgiving prep as simple as running to the store.