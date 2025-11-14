Whidbey Island Music Festival presents “Bach to the Future”

The performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16 at St. Augustine’s-in-the-Woods.

The Whidbey Island Music Festival is presenting “Bach to the Future,” an exceptional concert featuring three rising stars of early music alongside acclaimed baroque violinist Tekla Cunningham and harpsichordist Henry Lebedinsky, according to a press release.

The performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16 at St. Augustine’s-in-the-Woods, located at 5217 Honeymoon Bay Road on South Whidbey.

This special afternoon concert showcases the next generation of historically informed performance artists: recorder virtuoso Brya, alto Sophia Nash, and baroque cellist Nicholas Chrisman. Together with Cunningham and Lebedinsky, these talented young musicians will bring technical mastery and infectious energy to beloved works by J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, Telemann, and Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach.

Program highlights include: J.S. Bach, Trio Sonata in G, BWV 1038; Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach, Cello Sonata in A major, HW X/3; C.P.E. Bach, “D’amor per te languisco”; C.P.E. Bach, Trio Sonata in D; J.S. Bach, “Sheep May Safely Graze”; G.P. Telemann, Trio Sonata in C, TWV 42:C2.

“The fountain of youth may remain elusive, but contact with these talented young people brings joy and inspiration to all of us who have the privilege of being a part of their professional development as musicians, whether as mentors or as audience members,” says Janinne Brunyee, Board Member of the Whidbey Island Music Festival. “Part of our mission at WIMF is to celebrate the best of early music, and that means nurturing young artists in our art form. These three young artists represent the future of historically informed performance and hearing them in the intimate acoustic of St. Augustine’s promises to be a rare treat.”

The intimate acoustic setting of St. Augustine’s-in-the-Woods offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the brilliance and artistry of these emerging talents in an ideal environment for baroque music. The concert exemplifies WIMF’s commitment to both honoring early music traditions and investing in the artists who will carry them forward.

The Whidbey Island Music Festival celebrates the beauty and artistry of early music through world-class performances and educational programming. Founded by baroque violinist Tekla Cunningham, WIMF is dedicated to nurturing both established and emerging artists in historically informed performance while bringing exceptional musical experiences to audiences in the Pacific Northwest.