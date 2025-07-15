Whidbey Island Garden Tour blossoms in July

Visitors flocked to this year’s Whidbey Island Garden Tour on Saturday across five different gardens.

Visitors as far away as the East Coast flocked to this year’s Whidbey Island Garden Tour, which was held Saturday across five different gardens.

More than 950 tickets were sold to the 29th annual event, which raised $25,000 for “local causes that promote conservation of our environment through restoration, beautification and education, for stewardship of our shared habitat,” according to Sarah Birger, president of the board.

This means the nonprofit organization has raised a whopping $575,000 since its creation. The Whidbey Island Garden Tour was established in 1996 when a group of islanders organized a successful campaign to save the Saratoga Woods from development.

Usually held in June, the board decided to try a later date for the garden tour this year and was rewarded with what appeared to be some last-minute ticket sales – about 100 were sold within the final 48 hours leading up to the event.

This year, the gardens on the tour included Wilhardt Woods in Clinton, La Vie en Rose near Sandy Point in Langley, Peace of Paradise along the high bluff waterfront in Freeland, the Pacific NW Wildflower Meadow in Freeland near Holmes Harbor and Ravens Roost overlooking Mutiny Bay in Freeland.

Volunteers dutifully spent the day directing parking and managing traffic flow as visitors strolled through the gardens, enjoying the fragrant blossoms.

“While it can be a long, hot day in the sun to volunteer for this event, the overall vibe is one of joyful service and shared delight,” Birger said.

She reported visitors from Pennsylvania, Texas and Nevada. Whidbey residents even recruited their friends and family from as far away as California and North Carolina to volunteer.

For the second year in a row, local artists were invited to display their art and sell their wares in some of the gardens on the tour. The artists all donated an original work that was sold via online auction earlier in the spring as a fundraiser for the tour’s operating funds.

“It is a testament to the beauty of our island home and the strong connections within our community that we are still going strong and looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary next year,” Birger said.

In fact, the garden selection committee is currently reviewing about a dozen gardens this summer for the tour next year.