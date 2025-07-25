Whidbey Island Fair celebrates 100th birthday

Cool winds in Langley kept the opening day of this year’s Whidbey Island Fair from being a scorcher.

Fairgoers came to meet farm animals, try deep-fried foods, interact with entertainers and amuse themselves with a variety of carnival rides. But what sets this year’s fair apart from the others is the centennial celebration.

“This is the quintessential country fair, all the old barns and everything. And I love it that I get to be here to celebrate the 100 years,” ventriloquist Jerry Breeden said. “I mean, that is so cool.”

For the past three years, Breeden, a Spokane resident, has been bringing his act to Whidbey. This includes a cast of colorful puppets, like Mildred, a spunky, little old lady, and Dodo, a colorful bird that’s a bit too sleepy to comprehend what’s going on.

“During the months of November and December, you’ll find me in a major mall somewhere with a red suit on,” the white-bearded entertainer said.

Others traveled from much farther, like Penelope the Clown from Calgary, Alberta.

“This is our first time back since COVID, so I’m excited to be here,” she said in between twisting balloon animals. “It feels great to be around kids and playing and having fun.”

Though the fair may be old, there’s plenty of room for new things. Over in the horse barn, 9-year-old Laila Carlson of Langley celebrated her first trophy won in the arena with Jewel, a 23-year-old Appaloosa that stands out with her speckled hide.

“It’s our neighbor’s horse, so we’re gonna probably get me my own horse soon,” Laila explained.

Her mother, Lynne Carlson, is happy to see her daughter share her passion for horses.

“There’s so much to 4-H, so much you gotta learn and know,” Lynne said. “I’m amazed.”

For her first year in the Centaurs 4-H Club, Laila is off to a strong start.

Over in the poultry barn, 17-year-old Lia Stamatiou of Freeland proudly showed off her purebred Muscovy duck, Clover.

“A lot of people do say that they are the ugliest breed of duck,” Stamatiou said. “I think they’re adorable.”

Clover hatched out in May. As they grow older, Muscovy ducks get a red, bumpy growth on their faces known as caruncles.

“Something special about Muscovy ducks is they actually share more blood with geese than they do with ducks, and they’re a little feral,” Stamatiou said. “And they actually have talons instead of regular claws.”

Though Clover isn’t old enough to compete, her owner is showing plenty of other fowl at the fair as part of the 4-H Homesteaders Club. This is Stamatiou’s 12th year in 4-H.

Over on the midway, where vendors sold their colorful clothing, kitchen knives and goat milk soap, a carousel provided a new addition. As the calliope music played, riders whirled around and around on the horses.

The Whidbey Island Fair runs through Sunday, July 27.

(Photo by David Welton) Penelope the Clown twists countless balloons into animals.

(Photo by David Welton) Ventriloquist Jerry Breeden brought Mildred to entertain the audience at his show.

(Photo by David Welton) New vendors Natalia Yamkus and Misha Vilchitsky from Grays Harbor County sell wedges of cheesecake dipped in chocolate and other toppings.

(Photo by David Welton) Lia Stamatiou, 17, of Freeland with Clover, a young Muscovy duck who has not yet developed her red caruncles.