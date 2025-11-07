Whidbey Island celebrates Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, Oak Harbor Navy League is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in the high school.

Whidbey’s military roots run deep, and the island will be honoring former service members accordingly this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Oak Harbor Navy League is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Oak Harbor High School auditorium. Music will be provided by a community band along with the high school band, and NJROTC bell ringers and color guard will be involved as well. Juliann Althoff, formerly the director of the Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend, as are local elected officials.

Larry Munns of the Oak Harbor Navy League said the group has been involved in this event for “several decades.” He added, “It’s always great to honor our veterans.”

The ceremony is expected to end at noon, just before the Oak Harbor Main Street Association’s Veterans Day parade at 2 p.m. the same day. Veterans, marching bands, community groups and floats will depart from Pioneer Way, march down Ely Street and conclude their route on Midway Boulevard.

Parade registrations are still being accepted on the association’s website until Nov. 3 at oakharbormainstreet.org. Veterans, schools, local organizations and businesses are welcome to take part in the parade at no cost.

Additionally, a memorial service is being held at the Veterans Memorial in Coupeville at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Mayor Molly Hughes is set to give an address and honor the armed forces. The Shifty Sailors will provide a “musical salute,” according to Lynda Eccles, executive director of the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce.

She noted that the Central Whidbey Lions Club, responsible for adorning North and South Main Street with flags in honor of the holiday, will also provide flags upon which people can write the names of their friends and family members who have served.