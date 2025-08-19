Whidbey group flying kites for Palestine

Whidbey for Palestine is inviting everyone to its first kite-flying and picnic event on Sunday.

Spreading awareness about Palestine can be as simple as grabbing a colorful kite and heading outside.

Whidbey for Palestine is inviting everyone to its first kite-flying and picnic event in support of Palestine from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24 at Fort Casey State Park. The family-friendly outing is meant to build community, show solidarity and raise awareness.

“We are excited to come together as a community of people who care about what is happening in Palestine to gather and support one another as we bear witness to the genocide in Gaza,” the group said in a statement to the News-Times.

Attendees should bring kites, flags and a lunch. Discover Passes will be needed for parking, and can be reserved from the library or purchased at the park. Carpooling is encouraged.

According to the group, kites “can be interpreted as a symbolic connection between the Palestinian people and their ancestral lands, or a connection to a more peaceful past.” As they can soar above land and structures, kites can represent “hope, non-violent resistance and refusal to be silenced amidst conflict and displacement.”

Kites take on even more significance given that in July 2011, children of the Gaza Strip set a Guinness World Record for the most kites flown simultaneously. That record still stands today.

Whidbey for Palestine is a platform for raising awareness and amplifying Palestine-related events on the island. “Over the past 22 months,” the group added, events across Whidbey have generated attendance “ranging from 20 to over 100 people” interested in “coming together to engage, learn, fund raise, take action and support Palestine.”

Previous events included film screenings, presentations and conferences, dances and more. Whidbey for Palestine also holds vigils from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Bayview Park and Ride.

To see more events and actions on Whidbey that support a free Palestine, visit Whidbeyforpalestine.com.