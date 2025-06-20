Whidbey Gardening Workshop wins national award

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding Master Gardener projects that make meaningful contributions to their communities.

The WSU Extension Island County Master Gardeners recently received a national honor for the annual and popular Whidbey Gardening Workshop, according to a press release.

Whidbey Gardening Workshop has been awarded first place in the “David Gibby International Master Gardener Search for Excellence” award in the category of Community Service.

This prestigious award, presented by the Extension Master Gardener National Committee, recognizes outstanding Master Gardener projects that make meaningful contributions to their communities. For 36 years, the Whidbey Gardening Workshop has been a cornerstone educational event for the Island County Master Gardeners that brings together gardening enthusiasts, experts and educators from across the Pacific Northwest. Held annually each March in Oak Harbor, the workshop offers a full day of classes, hands-on demonstrations, and a garden marketplace focused on sustainable gardening practices, native plants, soil health, pest management, environmental stewardship and more.

The award is named in honor of Dr. David Gibby, the founder of the Extension Master Gardener program. Dr. Gibby launched the program in 1973 while working as a horticulture agent with Washington State University Extension.

All winning projects will be showcased at the International Master Gardener Conference, held online in late August.

“This award is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our volunteers,” said Loren Imes, program coordinator for the WSU Extension Island County Master Gardener Program. “The workshop not only helps gardeners grow healthier plants, but also fosters a deeper understanding of how to protect and conserve our natural resources.”

Barb Faville, the current workshop chairperson, said it is a true community event.

“It’s exciting to see so many people come together to share knowledge, promote sustainable practices and support and inspire one another in becoming better gardeners,” she said.

The Whidbey Gardening Workshop is sponsored by the Island County Master Gardener Foundation in partnership with Washington State University Extension. Proceeds from the event support local horticultural education and community outreach programs.

For more information about the Whidbey Gardening Workshop, visit whidbeygardening.org. To learn more about the Master Gardener Program, visit mastergardener.wsu.edu.